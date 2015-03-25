Spurs Striker Harry Kane Set For Late Fitness Test Ahead Of North London Derby

Harry Kane is among a number of Tottenham players set for late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kane is hoping to shake off a knee injury while Dele Alli (hamstring), Harry Winks (ankle), Hugo Lloris (groin) and Michel Vorm (knee) will also have to be assessed.

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee problems respectively, while Erik Lamela has only recently recovered from a long-standing hip injury.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Winks, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.

Source: PA-WIRE

