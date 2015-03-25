 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs finish Champions League group campaign in style with comfortable home win

06 December 2017 09:53

Fernando Llorente broke his Tottenham goal duck as Mauricio Pochettino’s side breezed past Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League clash at Wembley.

The Spaniard, making his 17th appearance for Spurs since his £14million switch from Swansea, finally got off the mark with a classy finish in the 20th minute.

Son Heung-min grabbed a second before half-time and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou added a late third as much-changed Spurs, already assured of topping Group H, strolled into the last 16.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.