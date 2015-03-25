Spurs finish Champions League group campaign in style with comfortable home win

Fernando Llorente broke his Tottenham goal duck as Mauricio Pochettino’s side breezed past Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League clash at Wembley.
The Spaniard, making his 17th appearance for Spurs since his £14million switch from Swansea, finally got off the mark with a classy finish in the 20th minute.
Son Heung-min grabbed a second before half-time and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou added a late third as much-changed Spurs, already assured of topping Group H, strolled into the last 16.
Source: By PA Sport Staff