Spurs finish Champions League group campaign in style with comfortable home win

Fernando Llorente broke his Tottenham goal duck as Mauricio Pochettino’s side breezed past Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League clash at Wembley.

The Spaniard, making his 17th appearance for Spurs since his £14million switch from Swansea, finally got off the mark with a classy finish in the 20th minute.

Son Heung-min grabbed a second before half-time and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou added a late third as much-changed Spurs, already assured of topping Group H, strolled into the last 16.

FULL-TIME: A job well done at Wembley as we enter the @ChampionsLeague knockout stages top of Group H and unbeaten! #COYS pic.twitter.com/m1ztrYllrk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

Source: By PA Sport Staff

