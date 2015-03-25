 
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino â€˜very confidentâ€™ Harry Kane will face Real Madrid

31 October 2017 01:27

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has declared himself “very confident” Harry Kane will be fit enough to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kane took part in training on Tuesday morning and showed no visible sign of the hamstring injury that kept him out of Saturday’s defeat at Manchester United.

The striker was able to complete some short sprints and basic passing drills at Hotspur Way while at one point he made a hand gesture appearing to suggest he felt fine.

“We’re very confident,” Pochettino said. “He’s on the list. Maybe it’s possible for him to play but I don’t want to say 100 per cent.

“He trained today but it is important we make the right decision.”

Kane’s return at Wembley would represent a massive boost for Tottenham given the 24-year-old has scored five goals in his three European games so far.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

