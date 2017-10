Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

The in-form 24-year-old left the field at Wembley holding his upper leg in the 87th minute after scoring twice in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Liverpool, and is now a major doubt for Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off at Manchester United.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has suffered a minor strain to his left hamstring, the club have announced.

