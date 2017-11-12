 
  1. Football
  2. England

Southgate set to rotate England captaincy once more against Brazil

12 November 2017 03:31

England manager Gareth Southgate is attempting to build a squad of leaders ahead of the World Cup and is set to name a new captain for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil.

Southgate initially kept faith with Wayne Rooney following the sudden departure of Sam Allardyce. However, Rooney quickly became a peripheral figure for the national team and Southgate opted to share the armband among his squad to cultivate leadership qualities.

Jordan Henderson, Joe Hart, Gary Cahill and Harry Kane have all skippered their country in that period, with Eric Dier becoming the sixth different player to lead the team out under Southgate in Friday’s encouraging 0-0 draw with Germany.

Dier, at 23, became the fifth-youngest post-war England captain and Southgate could change skipper again in the team’s final match of 2017.

“I will have a think about Tuesday,” the England manager said.

“The key was to build a group of people who are happy leading and can take more responsibility.

“Eric is another one who has great maturity and tactical understanding of the game and can show a bit more authority at times and have a bigger impact on others.

“Part of the reason was to say ‘come on, you can be a leader within this group’ and hopefully he will grow from the experience as well.”

There are some regulars who could wear the armband for the first time on Tuesday, along with those pushing to fulfil the role again.

Southgate has kept faith with the same captain for both fixtures in the past three international meet-ups, but these friendlies offer the chance to experiment – something Southgate did when handing five players their senior debuts on Friday.

There are now three even newer kids on the block after Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn were brought up from the under-21 squad.

The trio trained with the senior team for the first time at Tottenham’s training ground on Sunday, gaining invaluable experience while bolstering Southgate’s injury-hit squad.

Manchester United’s Phil Jones became England’s eighth withdrawal on Saturday evening after limping off midway through the first half against Germany with a thigh complaint.

His replacement on Friday spoke volumes about Southgate’s thinking, with Cahill and Michael Keane overlooked in favour of uncapped Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

“We felt athleticism at that stage of the game in the position he was in (was important) and also Michael has had some games and missed a few with Everton recently,” the England boss said.

England's Joe Gomez challenges Germany's Leroy Sane for the ball in Friday night's friendly
England’s Joe Gomez challenges Germany’s Leroy Sane for the ball in Friday night’s friendly (Matt Dunham/AP)

“We brought Joe into the squad so we said ‘let’s have a look at him’.

“We’ve not seen anything in his training this week, in his one-on-one sessions, that made us doubt that he could cope.

“It was following the theme of the way we have been working.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as