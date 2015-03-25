Southend V Shrewsbury at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Shrimpers boss weighing up whether to stick or twistSouthend boss Phil Brown must decide whether to change a winning side for the visit of promotion-chasers Shrewsbury.Forward Simon Cox netted a brace as the Shrimpers ended a run of four straight defeats with a 3-1 win over Charlton on Boxing Day, where midfielder Ryan Leonard had returned from suspension and forward Nile Ranger also started.Michael Kightly is expected to be missing until early in the new year with a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Michael Timlin is recovering from an ankle ligament problem.Goalkeeper Ted Smith continues his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury, but defender Rob Kiernan is sidelined after having an operation on his knee.Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst will monitor several unnamed players who are hoping to recover from knocks in time to feature.Hurst has no major new injury concerns following the goalless draw at Wigan on Boxing Day and is hoping to choose from an unchanged squad.Midfielder Bryn Morris and striker Stefan Payne are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up, while Zak Jules (hamstring) and fellow defender Junior Brown (knee) remain unavailable.On-loan Wolves forward Niall Ennis has returned to his parent club to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Source: PAR

