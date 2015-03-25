Southend V Rochdale at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Southend wait on trio ahead of Rochdale's visitSouthend will give fitness tests to Anton Ferdinand, John White and Stephen McLaughlin for their Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.White has a groin injury while Ferdinand and McLaughlin are struggling with hamstring problems - each of them sustained in the midweek defeat by Gillingham.Rob Kiernan (knee), Michael Turner (hamstring) and Ben Coker (broken leg) remain out and Jason Demetriou is on international duty with Cyprus.Boss Phil Brown said: "I've probably got an 18-19-man squad and I've got seven or eight in the treatment room so it's not looking good for Rochdale unless we can get one or two up."Rochdale are set to hand Donervon Daniels and Jordan Williams their debuts this weekend.Daniels and Williams joined on loan from Wigan and Liverpool respectively on Thursday.Rochdale will be without Jamie Allen, however, after the midfielder departed for Burton.Keith Hill's men are chasing their first league victory of the season. They sit 22nd in the table with two points from four matches.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.