Southend V Plymouth at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Dru Yearwood pushing for Southend startSouthend manager Phil Brown could hand teenager Dru Yearwood a first start for the visit of Plymouth.The Shrimpers boss hinted at changes following the 5-0 thumping at Rotherham, so may look to draft in the highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder, who came on after 27 minutes against the Millers when the hosts had raced into a three-goal lead.Forward Theo Robinson and defender Rob Kiernan could also be in contention, but Michael Turner (hamstring) continues to be assessed. Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is still a couple of weeks away from a return following his hamstring injury.Striker Nile Ranger, who was released from prison early from an eight-month sentence after admitting to online banking fraud, has rejoined the squad for training. Defender Ben Coker continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained during pre-season.Plymouth right-back Oscar Threlkeld will be out for three to four weeks after scans revealed a hairline fracture of his lower leg.Threlkeld sustained the damage, which it had been hoped was just a dead leg, in Plymouth's Carabao Cup defeat by Bristol City.Gary Miller will deputise, with Threlkeld joining striker Ryan Taylor (broken ankle) on the sidelines.Midfielder Jamie Ness could be pushing for a start after making his first appearance of the season as a late substitute against Charlton last weekend following injury.

Source: PAR

