 
  1. Football
  2. Southend United

Southend V Plymouth at Roots Hall : Match Preview

17 August 2017 05:44
Dru Yearwood pushing for Southend start

Southend manager Phil Brown could hand teenager Dru Yearwood a first start for the visit of Plymouth.

The Shrimpers boss hinted at changes following the 5-0 thumping at Rotherham, so may look to draft in the highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder, who came on after 27 minutes against the Millers when the hosts had raced into a three-goal lead.

Forward Theo Robinson and defender Rob Kiernan could also be in contention, but Michael Turner (hamstring) continues to be assessed. Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is still a couple of weeks away from a return following his hamstring injury.

Striker Nile Ranger, who was released from prison early from an eight-month sentence after admitting to online banking fraud, has rejoined the squad for training. Defender Ben Coker continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained during pre-season.

Plymouth right-back Oscar Threlkeld will be out for three to four weeks after scans revealed a hairline fracture of his lower leg.

Threlkeld sustained the damage, which it had been hoped was just a dead leg, in Plymouth's Carabao Cup defeat by Bristol City.

Gary Miller will deputise, with Threlkeld joining striker Ryan Taylor (broken ankle) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Jamie Ness could be pushing for a start after making his first appearance of the season as a late substitute against Charlton last weekend following injury.

Source: PAR

