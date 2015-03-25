 
Southend V Peterborough at Roots Hall : Match Preview

16 October 2017 04:32
Jermaine McGlashan suspended for Southend

Jermaine McGlashan will miss Southend's Sky Bet League One clash with Peterborough at Roots Hall through suspension.

McGlashan was sent off for a two-footed challenge in the second half of the 3-0 defeat at Wigan and begins a three-match ban.

Michael Turner was close to being involved against Wigan after nearing recovery from a hamstring injury and could feature.

Boss Phil Brown made five changes for the loss against the League One leaders and could tinker with his line-up once more in response to a fifth defeat of the season.

Peterborough have two injury concerns as they seek to halt their free-fall down the table when they travel to Southend.

Midfielder Michael Doughty missed the 1-0 home defeat by Gillingham because of a back problem and remains a doubt.

Junior Morias' thigh problem could see him miss out once more, but Callum Chettle should return from a hamstring issue.

"The rest of October is big for us now. We need nine points from three games," Posh boss Grant McCann said.

Source: PAR

