Southend V Peterborough at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Jermaine McGlashan suspended for SouthendJermaine McGlashan will miss Southend's Sky Bet League One clash with Peterborough at Roots Hall through suspension.McGlashan was sent off for a two-footed challenge in the second half of the 3-0 defeat at Wigan and begins a three-match ban.Michael Turner was close to being involved against Wigan after nearing recovery from a hamstring injury and could feature.Boss Phil Brown made five changes for the loss against the League One leaders and could tinker with his line-up once more in response to a fifth defeat of the season.Peterborough have two injury concerns as they seek to halt their free-fall down the table when they travel to Southend.Midfielder Michael Doughty missed the 1-0 home defeat by Gillingham because of a back problem and remains a doubt.Junior Morias' thigh problem could see him miss out once more, but Callum Chettle should return from a hamstring issue."The rest of October is big for us now. We need nine points from three games," Posh boss Grant McCann said.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.