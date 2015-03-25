Southend V Oxford Utd at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Marc-Antione Fortune could boost Southend against OxfordSouthend should have striker Marc-Antione Fortune available after a hamstring problem for the Sky Bet League One visit of Oxford.Fortune went off during the first half of the draw at MK Dons on Tuesday night, but is expected to be involved, along with Anthony Wordsworth, who missed the match for personal reasons.Midfielder Michael Timlin will be assessed, as will winger Stephen McLaughlin (groin) and Michael Kightly, who had stitches in a cut on his face.Forward Nile Ranger could come back into the squad after being left out by Shrimpers boss Phil Brown for being late to training sessions. Defenders Rob Kiernan (knee) and Harry Kyprianou (thigh) remain sidelined, while Ben Coker continues to recover from a broken leg.Oxford must get used to on-field life without Christian Ribiero.The stalwart Wales defender was forced to retire aged just 27 this week due to a long-term knee problem, handing Oxford another injury blow.Oxford have offered the two-cap Wales star a coaching role at the club.Defender Curtis Nelson remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon issue, while forward Rob Hall has knee trouble.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.