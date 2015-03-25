Southend V Oldham at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Southend without suspended Michael Timlin for visit of OldhamSouthend will be without midfielder Michael Timlin through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Oldham.Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is back in training as he steps up his recovery from a calf problem, while defender Harry Kyprianou (thigh) is also closing in on a return.Ben Coker is on course to be available again before Christmas following his rehabilitation after a broken leg.Centre-back Rob Kiernan is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee.Oldham will be without defender Anthony Gerrard through suspension.Gerrard must serve a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the season in last week's goalless draw at Gillingham.Peter Clarke is the player most likely to take his place.Latics will have a new-look backroom staff on the touchline after boss Richie Wellens brought in former Bradford and Wigan manager Paul Jewell and Paul Terry as assistants.

Source: PAR

