Southend V Northampton at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Southend will have forward Nile Ranger available for the visit of Northampton.
The striker had to miss the midweek defeat away at Shrewsbury as he was subject to a 7pm curfew following his release from prison after pleading guilty to online banking fraud.
Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth could be back in contention following a hamstring injury, while defender John White has shaken off a groin problem, but Michael Kightly (hamstring) is out.
Michael Turner (hamstring) is closing in on a return, while centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) continues his recovery. Defender Ben Coker, though, is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.
Northampton midfielder Shaun McWilliams is out for two weeks after he was taken off on a stretcher in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Portsmouth.
The teenager suffered a deep cut and bruising to his foot and is expected back at the end of the month.
John-Joe O'Toole is out until October at the earliest after a groin operation while Sam Foley (knee) remains sidelined.
Sam Hoskins has not played since damaging cruciate knee ligaments in January but he is nearing a first-team return.
