Southend V Northampton at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Nile Ranger available for Southend's home match against NorthamptonSouthend will have forward Nile Ranger available for the visit of Northampton.The striker had to miss the midweek defeat away at Shrewsbury as he was subject to a 7pm curfew following his release from prison after pleading guilty to online banking fraud.Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth could be back in contention following a hamstring injury, while defender John White has shaken off a groin problem, but Michael Kightly (hamstring) is out.Michael Turner (hamstring) is closing in on a return, while centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) continues his recovery. Defender Ben Coker, though, is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.Northampton midfielder Shaun McWilliams is out for two weeks after he was taken off on a stretcher in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Portsmouth.The teenager suffered a deep cut and bruising to his foot and is expected back at the end of the month.John-Joe O'Toole is out until October at the earliest after a groin operation while Sam Foley (knee) remains sidelined.Sam Hoskins has not played since damaging cruciate knee ligaments in January but he is nearing a first-team return.

Source: PAR

