Southend V Fleetwood Town at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Injury problems mount for SouthendSouthend have several injury concerns as they look to avoid a third straight Sky Bet League One defeat when Fleetwood visit Roots Hall.Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is set for a couple of weeks out with a calf injury, while captain Anton Ferdinand continues to be assessed on a knee problem which has forced him to miss the last two games.Defender John White (foot) and midfielder Josh Wright (hamstring) also continue their rehabilitation. Centre-back Rob Kiernan is recovering after undergoing an operation on his knee.The Shrimpers have also seen midfielder Ryan Leonard complete a move to Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United, while striker Nile Ranger's contract has been terminated due to "reoccurring disciplinary issues".New signings Toumani Diagouraga, Gethin Jones and Paddy Madden could be in line for Fleetwood debuts.Midfielder Diagouraga signed an 18-month contract on Wednesday after his deal with Plymouth expired, while defender Gethin Jones joined too late on Friday to feature in their FA Cup tie with Leicester.Madden signed earlier last week but was ineligible for the cup game, having previously played for Scunthorpe.Midfielder Bobby Grant is back in contention after making a goalscoring return in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury after 10 weeks out with a knee injury.

Source: PAR

