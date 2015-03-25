 
  1. Football
  2. Southend United

Southend V Charlton at Roots Hall : Match Preview

24 December 2017 11:29
Sore back leaves Mark Oxley struggling to feature against Charlton

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley is an injury doubt for Southend's clash with Charlton after hurting his back during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe.

Nathan Bishop came off the bench for the start of the second half and will replace Oxley should he miss out against the Addicks.

"Mark made a great save in the first half and fell against the base of the post," said Shrimpers boss Phil Brown after the weekend clash. "He couldn't kick it so, with that in mind and a heavy fixture list coming up, I decided to leave him for the second half and on went Nathan."

Ryan Leonard returns to contention after serving a one-game ban and Anthony Wordsworth played the full 90 minutes after limping off in Southend's previous game. Michael Timlin misses out with an ankle ligament injury.

The Boxing Day fixture against the Shrimpers could come too soon for Charlton's Chris Solly.

The 26-year-old defender was sidelined for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool with a calf injury.

Leon Best made his return in Karl Robinson's starting line-up against the Seasiders and will be hoping to hold onto his spot as Charlton look to return to winning ways after collecting just two points from their last five games.

Billy Clarke (anterior cruciate ligament) remains out of action for the remainder of the season, while Jake Forster-Caskey (thigh) is likely to be sidelined for the entire festive programme.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.