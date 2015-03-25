Southend V Bury at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Winger Michael Kightly set for Southend return against BurySouthend could have winger Michael Kightly available again following eight games out with a hamstring problem for the visit of Bury.Captain Anton Ferdinand has served out a two-match suspension, but midfielder Jermaine McGlashan is in the middle of a three-game ban.Defender Harry Kyprianou has been carrying a thigh problem, while Michael Turner could be involved for what would be a first appearance since joining the club in the summer after his recovery from a hamstring injury.Centre-back Rob Kiernan is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee, while defender Ben Coker continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg during pre-season.Bury striker Jay O'Shea could be in line to return to the starting XI for the trip to Essex.O'Shea, a summer signing from Chesterfield, suffered a knee injury on the season's opening weekend, but he has impressed off the bench in the last two games.The Shakers, though, could be without Chris Humphrey, who missed the midweek defeat against Blackpool because of hamstring strain.Mihai-Alexandru Dobre, on loan from Bournemouth, came on for the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat, so could be in contention if manger Lee Clark wants to freshen up the team.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.