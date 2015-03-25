 
  1. Football
  2. Southend United

Southend V Bury at Roots Hall : Match Preview

19 October 2017 04:20
Winger Michael Kightly set for Southend return against Bury

Southend could have winger Michael Kightly available again following eight games out with a hamstring problem for the visit of Bury.

Captain Anton Ferdinand has served out a two-match suspension, but midfielder Jermaine McGlashan is in the middle of a three-game ban.

Defender Harry Kyprianou has been carrying a thigh problem, while Michael Turner could be involved for what would be a first appearance since joining the club in the summer after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Centre-back Rob Kiernan is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee, while defender Ben Coker continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg during pre-season.

Bury striker Jay O'Shea could be in line to return to the starting XI for the trip to Essex.

O'Shea, a summer signing from Chesterfield, suffered a knee injury on the season's opening weekend, but he has impressed off the bench in the last two games.

The Shakers, though, could be without Chris Humphrey, who missed the midweek defeat against Blackpool because of hamstring strain.

Mihai-Alexandru Dobre, on loan from Bournemouth, came on for the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat, so could be in contention if manger Lee Clark wants to freshen up the team.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the