Southend V Bradford at Roots Hall : Match Preview

14 December 2017 05:38
Coker's long injury absence could end against Bradford

Southend could have left-back Ben Coker available again for the visit of Bradford after the defender's recovery from a broken leg.

Winger Stephen McLaughlin will be assessed after suffering a bruised pelvis in the defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Centre-back Harry Kyprianou has stepped up his recovery from a thigh problem, but midfielder Michael Kightly is expected to be missing until the New Year after picking up a hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Ted Smith continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, while defender Rob Kiernan is sidelined following after having an operation on his knee.

Bradford hope to have midfielder Jake Reeves available for the match.

Reeves picked up a knock in the FA Cup win over Plymouth earlier this month and has missed his side's last two games.

Dominic Poleon returned from illness to play 67 minutes against Rochdale last weekend and is expected again to start.

Timothee Dieng (hamstring) remains doubtful while striker Alex Jones (ankle) and goalkeeper Colin Doyle (knee) are both out.

