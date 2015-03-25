Southend V Blackpool at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Southend will assess defender Anton Ferdinand and midfielder Michael Timlin ahead of the visit of Blackpool.
Both players sustained problems during the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon, with Ferdinand having a tight calf and Timlin a dead leg.
Midfielder Michael Kightly (hamstring) is sidelined, while Michael Turner (hamstring) is closing in on a return and centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) also continues his recovery.
Defender Ben Coker hopes to be able to feature by the end of the year after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.
Mark Cullen is expected to return to Blackpool's squad for the trip.
The forward has missed over a month with a hamstring issue but boss Gary Bowyer believes he will be in contention this weekend.
Bowyer will check over his squad after Tuesday's goalless stalemate with Rochdale having reported a few bumps and bruises, while Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) and Jim McAlister (broken leg) remain out.
Jay Spearing and Adam Henley have been training with the Seasiders but have not yet been offered contracts at Bloomfield Road.
