Southend V Blackpool at Roots Hall : Match Preview

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Ferdinand and Timlin set for late fitness tests as Southend host BlackpoolSouthend will assess defender Anton Ferdinand and midfielder Michael Timlin ahead of the visit of Blackpool.Both players sustained problems during the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon, with Ferdinand having a tight calf and Timlin a dead leg.Midfielder Michael Kightly (hamstring) is sidelined, while Michael Turner (hamstring) is closing in on a return and centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) also continues his recovery.Defender Ben Coker hopes to be able to feature by the end of the year after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.Mark Cullen is expected to return to Blackpool's squad for the trip.The forward has missed over a month with a hamstring issue but boss Gary Bowyer believes he will be in contention this weekend.Bowyer will check over his squad after Tuesday's goalless stalemate with Rochdale having reported a few bumps and bruises, while Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) and Jim McAlister (broken leg) remain out.Jay Spearing and Adam Henley have been training with the Seasiders but have not yet been offered contracts at Bloomfield Road.

