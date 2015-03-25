 
  1. Football
  2. Southend United

Southend V AFC Wimbledon at Roots Hall : Match Preview

25 September 2017 04:50
Phil Brown hopes to have trio available as Southend face AFC Wimbledon

Phil Brown hopes to be able to call on Jason Demetriou, Anton Ferdinand and Stephen McLaughlin when Southend host AFC Wimbledon.

Demetriou has a bruised foot and will be assessed ahead of the clash, with Elvis Bwomono and John White available to deputise should he not make it.

Ferdinand and McLaughlin picked up knocks in the Shrimpers' 4-2 victory over 10-man Fleetwood at the weekend but could be named in the starting line-up on Tuesday.

Southend will be hoping to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season against the Dons after Saturday's win moved them up to 16th in the League One table.

AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah will sit out the contest at Roots Hall.

Appiah has been ruled out due a hamstring problem that forced him off early in Friday's 2-0 home defeat to MK Dons.

Will Nightingale missed that match because of a neck injury but he will be available for Tuesday's game.

And it is hoped fellow defender Callum Kennedy can be involved as well as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.