Southend V AFC Wimbledon at Roots Hall : Match Preview

Phil Brown hopes to have trio available as Southend face AFC WimbledonPhil Brown hopes to be able to call on Jason Demetriou, Anton Ferdinand and Stephen McLaughlin when Southend host AFC Wimbledon.Demetriou has a bruised foot and will be assessed ahead of the clash, with Elvis Bwomono and John White available to deputise should he not make it.Ferdinand and McLaughlin picked up knocks in the Shrimpers' 4-2 victory over 10-man Fleetwood at the weekend but could be named in the starting line-up on Tuesday.Southend will be hoping to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season against the Dons after Saturday's win moved them up to 16th in the League One table.AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah will sit out the contest at Roots Hall.Appiah has been ruled out due a hamstring problem that forced him off early in Friday's 2-0 home defeat to MK Dons.Will Nightingale missed that match because of a neck injury but he will be available for Tuesday's game.And it is hoped fellow defender Callum Kennedy can be involved as well as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Source: PAR

