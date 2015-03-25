Southend 1-2 Bradford - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Southend suffered their first home defeat of the season after a late Charlie Wyke penalty gave Bradford a 2-1 win at Roots Hall.
Wyke thundered home the stoppage-time spot-kick after Shrimpers midfielder Ryan Leonard had been shown a second yellow card for bringing down Nicky Law.
Southend boss Phil Brown was also sent to the stands for protesting against a free-kick in the build-up to the penalty during a dramatic conclusion to the game, after Stephen McLaughlin had cancelled out Dominic Poleon's first-half opener.
Bradford took the lead in the ninth minute when Poleon, who started his career in the youth system with the Shrimpers, converted a right-wing cross from Law.
Southend equalised in the 75th minute after substitute Jermaine McGlashan delivered a deep right-wing cross, which McLaughlin headed home from inside the six-yard box at the far post.
However, the Bantams hit back to secure their eighth away league victory of the season with Wyke's penalty in the first minute of stoppage-time.
