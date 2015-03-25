Southend 1-2 Bradford - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Late Charlie Wyke penalty snatches victory for Bradford at SouthendSouthend suffered their first home defeat of the season after a late Charlie Wyke penalty gave Bradford a 2-1 win at Roots Hall.Wyke thundered home the stoppage-time spot-kick after Shrimpers midfielder Ryan Leonard had been shown a second yellow card for bringing down Nicky Law.Southend boss Phil Brown was also sent to the stands for protesting against a free-kick in the build-up to the penalty during a dramatic conclusion to the game, after Stephen McLaughlin had cancelled out Dominic Poleon's first-half opener.Bradford took the lead in the ninth minute when Poleon, who started his career in the youth system with the Shrimpers, converted a right-wing cross from Law.Southend equalised in the 75th minute after substitute Jermaine McGlashan delivered a deep right-wing cross, which McLaughlin headed home from inside the six-yard box at the far post.However, the Bantams hit back to secure their eighth away league victory of the season with Wyke's penalty in the first minute of stoppage-time.

