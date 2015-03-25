Southampton V Wolverhampton at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Mauricio Pellegrino has strong Southampton squad to select fromMauricio Pellegrino could be set to name an unchanged starting XI as Southampton host Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.Saints manager Pellegrino has no major injury concerns after Saturday's 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham.Southampton were losing finalists last season and head into the match in fine form with four points from their two league matches to date.Wolves are expected to make a raft of changes, with a Championship clash at Brentford on Saturday coming less than 72 hours after the long trip to St Mary's.Nouha Dicko started the first-round tie against Yeovil and the striker will probably get a more prominent role again, following substitute appearances in the three subsequent league matches.Will Norris is likely to replace John Ruddy in goal while Ryan Bennett, Danny Batth, Ricardo Ivan Cavaleiro, Jack Price and Connor Ronan will also come into contention for starting places.Dave Edwards has missed the last two matches with an injury and he will be assessed but Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

