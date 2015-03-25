Southampton V West Brom at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino reports no new injury concernsSouthampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against West Brom.Italian forward Manolo Gabbiadini will be hoping to retain his place in attack after scoring both goals in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Newcastle.Full-back Jeremy Pied continues to work his way back to full fitness from a groin injury.West Brom are hopeful either Ben Foster or Boaz Myhill will be fit to keep goal at St Mary's.Foster missed the draw at Leicester with a knee injury so Myhill made his first Premier League start since April 2016 but finished the game hobbling around with a hamstring problem.Both players trained on Thursday and it is hoped they will do so again on Friday before the squad travel to the south coast. James Morrison, Oliver Burke and Hal Robson-Kanu remain out with muscle injuries.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker