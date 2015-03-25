 
Southampton V Newcastle at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

14 October 2017 01:26
Shane Long fit and ready for Southampton

Forward Shane Long will be available for Southampton in their Premier League clash against Newcastle at St Mary's Stadium.

Long was absent from the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales with a hip injury, but is available for Mauricio Pellegrino when his side entertain the Magpies.

Pellegrino also revealed there were no fresh injury concerns following the international break for the visit of Rafael Benitez's side on Sunday.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will be available despite breaking a finger as he intervened in a training ground bust-up.

Shelvey was hurt as he stepped in between skipper Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed Diame as tempers flared during the international break, but will play, if selected, wearing a special cast.

Benitez otherwise had no fresh injuries with only defender Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) still missing.

Source: PAR

