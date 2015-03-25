 
Southampton V Leicester at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

12 December 2017 05:50
Saints hoping for Cedric Soares fitness boost ahead of Leicester clash

Cedric Soares could return from hamstring trouble for Southampton's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Wednesday.

The Portugal full-back returned to full training on Monday, but will still be assessed further ahead of the St Mary's encounter.

Boss Mauricio Pellegrino could mix up his selection following Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Arsenal to combat the festive fixture glut.

Leicester boss Claude Puel will have Shinji Okazaki available as the Foxes go in search of their fourth straight Premier League win.

Okazaki came off the bench and shrugged off a head injury to inspire the weekend win at Newcastle and could feature from the start as Puel returns to St Mary's for the first time since he was dismissed by Saints in the summer.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out but Puel is hopeful the pair will soon be available as they step up their respective recoveries.

Source: PAR

