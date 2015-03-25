Southampton V Huddersfield at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Southampton will be without full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares for Saturday's Premier League clash with Huddersfield.
England left-back Bertrand has a hamstring problem, while Portugal international Soares has sustained an ankle injury.
Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino has no other selection issues but has suggested he will rotate his squad during a busy festive schedule, which could mean a recall for defender Virgil van Dijk, who was left on the bench against Chelsea last weekend.
Huddersfield will be without Elias Kachunga and Jonathan Hogg.
Forward Kachunga has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last week's win at Watford, while Hogg serves a one-game ban following his dismissal at Vicarage Road.
Defender Chris Lowe will be included in the squad despite sustaining a foot injury last week, but Michael Hefele has had a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury. Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.
