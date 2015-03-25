Southampton V Huddersfield at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Bertrand and Soares sidelined for SaintsSouthampton will be without full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares for Saturday's Premier League clash with Huddersfield.England left-back Bertrand has a hamstring problem, while Portugal international Soares has sustained an ankle injury.Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino has no other selection issues but has suggested he will rotate his squad during a busy festive schedule, which could mean a recall for defender Virgil van Dijk, who was left on the bench against Chelsea last weekend.Huddersfield will be without Elias Kachunga and Jonathan Hogg.Forward Kachunga has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last week's win at Watford, while Hogg serves a one-game ban following his dismissal at Vicarage Road.Defender Chris Lowe will be included in the squad despite sustaining a foot injury last week, but Michael Hefele has had a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury. Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

