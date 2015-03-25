Southampton V Everton at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino faces a potential problem in central midfield unless Mario Lemina is passed fit to start against Everton on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has been struggling with an ankle injury and will be assessed before Pellegrino picks his team.
Fellow central midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended, while Matt Targett is absent with a leg injury.
Everton striker Oumar Niasse becomes the first Premier League player to serve a suspension for diving.
Niasse was found guilty of deceiving the referee to win a penalty against Crystal Palace and has been hit with a two-game ban.
Caretaker manager David Unsworth will make sweeping changes to the side humbled 5-1 by Atalanta on Thursday. Tom Davies is suspended and there are questions over Phil Jagielka (groin) and Morgan Schneiderlin (toe).
Source: PAR