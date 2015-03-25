Southampton V Everton at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina to have late fitness testSouthampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino faces a potential problem in central midfield unless Mario Lemina is passed fit to start against Everton on Sunday.The 24-year-old has been struggling with an ankle injury and will be assessed before Pellegrino picks his team.Fellow central midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended, while Matt Targett is absent with a leg injury.Everton striker Oumar Niasse becomes the first Premier League player to serve a suspension for diving.Niasse was found guilty of deceiving the referee to win a penalty against Crystal Palace and has been hit with a two-game ban.Caretaker manager David Unsworth will make sweeping changes to the side humbled 5-1 by Atalanta on Thursday. Tom Davies is suspended and there are questions over Phil Jagielka (groin) and Morgan Schneiderlin (toe).

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker