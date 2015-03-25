 
Southampton V Burnley at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

03 November 2017 09:33
MARIO LEMINA THE ONLY ABSENTEE FOR SOUTHAMPTON

Mario Lemina will be Southampton's only absentee for Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley at St Mary's.

The Gabon international midfielder remains sidelined with the ankle injury which kept him out of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Winger Nathan Redmond and forward Shane Long are among the players pushing for starts after being named as substitutes against the Seagulls.

Burnley striker Chris Wood may have to settle for a place on the bench.

The New Zealand international is recovering well from a hamstring injury but may not be risked from the start, while Steven Defour (groin) is in a similar position after coming off against Newcastle.

Nahki Wells (foot) proved his fitness with a hat-trick for the under-23s on Thursday night and should keep his spot on the bench, but Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) remain out.

Source: PAR

