Southampton V Arsenal at St. Mary's Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 03:27
Cedric Soares to miss Gunners clash

Cedric Soares is out of Southampton's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The full-back will miss the visit of the Gunners due to a hamstring injury suffered in the recent 2-1 loss at Manchester City.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has no other injury concerns and must decide which of his strikers will be given the nod to lead the line against Arsenal.

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi.

The defender was forced off early on in last weekend's defeat to Manchester United and could be out of the St Mary's clash with a thigh problem.

Santi Cazorla (ankle) is the only other absentee with manager Arsene Wenger set to recall a host of first-team players rested for Thursday's 6-0 Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

Source: PAR

