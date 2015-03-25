Southampton sign former West Brom goalkeeper Jack Rose after trial

Southampton have handed goalkeeper Jack Rose a one-year contract at St Mary's after he impressed during a trial at the club.

The 22-year-old former West Brom stopper has previously played on loan for Accrington and Crawley.

Rose will now work alongside England international Fraser Forster, as well as Alex McCarthy and the experienced Stuart Taylor, at Saints.

"Everyone knows about the reputation Southampton have in bringing through young players and they give you opportunities," he told the club's official website.

"There is a great pool of goalkeepers here who I can learn and develop from."

Source: PA

