 
  1. Football
  2. Southampton

Southampton sack Claude Puel

14 June 2017 10:23

Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel with immediate effect.

The Frenchman took over at St Mary's last summer and guided Saints to the EFL Cup final, where they lost to Manchester United, and an eighth-placed finish in last season's Premier League.

But the board has opted to make a change, dismissing the former Lyon and Nice boss. A statement from Southampton said the club had "terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect".

It continued: " Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year.

"The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup final, a day our fans will always treasure. We wish Claude well for the future.

"The search for a new management team is under way.

"We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club."

Source: PA

