Southampton join forces with Big Issue to offer job opportunities

Southampton have joined forces with The Big Issue to hand sellers of the magazine chances of future careers at the Premier League club.

A special Southampton edition of The Big Issue will be sold from Monday, August 7 in the south coast region, and will form part of the match programme for Saints' Premier League opener, against Swansea at St Mary's on August 12.

Sellers of The Big Issue will be handed the chance to enrol on an eight-week employability programme run by the Saints Foundation charity. Completion of the course will allow the vendors to apply for long-term openings with the club.

"Southampton is a club built around tradition and family, and this partnership is an exciting way to begin the new season and help drive further positive change amongst our community," said Greg Baker, Southampton's head of Saints Foundation and community partnerships.

"We're delighted to help provide adults in and around the area with opportunities and skills they need to take the first step towards a fruitful career - whether that be with Southampton Football Club or elsewhere - and we hope to see fans and residents alike get involved with the campaign to support local vendors."

The Big Issue editor Paul McNamee hailed the initiative, saying: "This is a tremendous project to be involved with.

"It shows that Southampton FC, and Saints Foundation, share The Big Issue ideals of building new ways to allow the poorest in society to fight poverty, and work their way out of it."

The Big Issue special edition will be available to buy from Monday, August 7, from Big Issue vendors across the Southampton and Hampshire area for Â£2.50.

Source: PA

