Southampton ask Premier League to probe alleged illegal approach for Van Dijk

Southampton have asked the Premier League to investigate an alleged illegal approach from Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Press Association Sport understands Southampton are yet to receive any contact from Liverpool regarding Van Dijk, despite the defender apparently indicating he is eager to move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has made Van Dijk his top target this summer but Saints have been irritated by what they see as an attempt to unsettle their player and are ready to reject an official offer.

Source: PA

