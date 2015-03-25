Six faces charges for Hillsborough disaster













A High Court order imposed on Duckenfield after he was prosecuted privately in 1999 must be removed before he can be charged, but the other five will appear before Warrington Magistrates on August 9th.

The CPS have decided that six people will be prosecuted for their involvement in the Hillsborough disaster 28 years ago, in which 96 Liverpool fans died.Former Chief Superintendant David Duckenfield faces 95 charges of manslaughter, but cannot be charged over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died four years after the disaster, prosecutors said.Ex-South Yorkshire Police Chief Inspector Sir Norman Bettison, two senior police officers, the South Yorkshire Police solicitor and a Sheffield Wednesday club secretary also face charges.

Source: DSG

