 
  1. Football
  2. Scunthorpe United

Sir Ian Botham named Scunthorpe president

14 December 2017 03:02

Sir Ian Botham has been appointed club president of Scunthorpe.

The 62-year-old former England all-rounder, who scored more than 7,000 runs and took more than 500 wickets for his country, played 11 times for the club between 1980 and 1985.

Iron chairman Peter Swann said: “We had a table at the ball to mark his retirement from fundraising walks on Monday. I thought it would be great if we could offer him the opportunity to become Scunthorpe United president. He accepted it without hesitation.”

“It’s a couple of seasons since we lost John Godfrey (the former president). We spoke as a board and thought Sir Ian would make an ideal ambassador for us.

“Sir Ian’s other work means he’s out of the country a lot, but he comes to watch the Iron when he can and also regularly watches on a feed when away. He’s always very vocal in his support for the club.”

“He has a great affinity with the Iron and will be a fantastic ambassador for Scunthorpe United.”

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.