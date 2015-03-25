 
Sir Geoff Hurst to take part in Memory Walk in solidarity with 1966 team-mates

18 September 2017 12:23

Sir Geoff Hurst is hoping to help raise awareness for tackling dementia in support of his fellow 1966 World Cup team-mates who are now living with the condition

The 75-year-old, who netted a hat-trick as Sir Alf Ramsey's team beat West Germany 4-2 to lift the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley, has joined up with the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk campaign.

Thirty-four walks are planned across England, Wales and Northern Ireland this autumn, with Hurst involved in honour of former team-mates Martin Peters, Ray Wilson and Nobby Stiles and their families.

The Alzheimer's Society is aiming to help raise around Â£9million for people affected by dementia.

"The fight against dementia is a cause that is very close to my heart and I wanted to do my bit to support people affected by the condition like Martin, Ray and Nobby by raising funds through events such as Memory Walk," said Hurst, who will open his local Memory Walk which will take place at Pittville Park in Cheltenham on October 8.

"We were always there for each other when we were England team-mates and I will always be there for them and their families now as they live with dementia."

Hurst added: "It will mean a lot to me because even though none of my family members are living with dementia, people like Ray, Nobby and, especially Martin, are like family to me.

"I am keen to help because we had a special relationship that will always remain special because of what we achieved as a group of people.

"That was down to our camaraderie and I hope that people across the country will embrace that team spirit and come out in force to show they care about people living with dementia as well."

:: Alzheimer's Society is urgently calling on people to unite against dementia - register now at memorywalk.org.uk to find a walk near you.

Source: PA

