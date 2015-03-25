 
Shrewsbury V Wigan at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

08 September 2017 12:05
Dean Henderson could return for Shrewsbury against Wigan

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst must decide whether to recall on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the visit of Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

Craig MacGillivray has filled in for the past two games but Henderson is now back after joining up with England Under-21s, so could return to the starting XI.

Full-back Joe Riley may also come into contention after recovering from his ankle injury over the summer, making a scoring return in the Checkatrade Trophy tie against Coventry.

Midfielder Bryn Morris continues his recovery from knee surgery, while on-loan Wolves forward Niall Ennis is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he will need an operation on his knee problem.

Gary Roberts could be among the Wigan debutants having been reunited with boss Paul Cook.

The forward played under Cook at both Chesterfield and Portsmouth, and is back with him again having signed last week on a free transfer.

Alex Bruce returned to the DW Stadium on deadline day, while young goalkeeper Matija Sarkic signed on loan, though both are unlikely to make their bows straight away for a Wigan team that had last weekend off due to international call-ups.

Cheyenne Dunkley was sent off last time out against Portsmouth and must serve a three-game suspension, while midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) and defender Craig Morgan (hip) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

