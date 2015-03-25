Shrewsbury V West Ham at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Godfrey could return for Shrewsbury FA Cup tieShrewsbury could recall Ben Godfrey for Sunday's FA Cup third-round visit of West Ham.The midfielder has impressed on loan from Norwich this season but started on the bench in the New Year's Day win over Oldham as boss Paul Hurst tried to rotate during the busy festive schedule.Fellow Norwich loanee Carlton Morris could also return while winger Arthur Gnahoua, who made his first start in three months against Oldham, may drop out.Zak Jules (hamstring) and fellow defender Junior Brown (knee) remain unavailable.Joe Hart returns to face the club where he began his career when West Ham head to Shropshire.The England goalkeeper is expected to get a run-out ahead of current Hammers first choice Adrian.Marko Arnautovic (hamstring), Michail Antonio (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (back) are unlikely to be risked while Jose Fonte (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are still out.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker