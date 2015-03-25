Shrewsbury V West Ham at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Shrewsbury could recall Ben Godfrey for Sunday's FA Cup third-round visit of West Ham.
The midfielder has impressed on loan from Norwich this season but started on the bench in the New Year's Day win over Oldham as boss Paul Hurst tried to rotate during the busy festive schedule.
Fellow Norwich loanee Carlton Morris could also return while winger Arthur Gnahoua, who made his first start in three months against Oldham, may drop out.
Zak Jules (hamstring) and fellow defender Junior Brown (knee) remain unavailable.
Joe Hart returns to face the club where he began his career when West Ham head to Shropshire.
The England goalkeeper is expected to get a run-out ahead of current Hammers first choice Adrian.
Marko Arnautovic (hamstring), Michail Antonio (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (back) are unlikely to be risked while Jose Fonte (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are still out.
