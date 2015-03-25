Shrewsbury V Southend at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Carlton Morris could make Shrewsbury returnSky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury could welcome back Carlton Morris against Southend.The Norwich loanee missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Wigan - which took Town top - with a hamstring problem, but could return.Defender James Bolton serves the final game of his three-match ban after his dismissal in last month's EFL Trophy win at Coventry.Boss Paul Hurst is also without midfielder Bryn Morris, who is recovering from knee surgery, while on-loan Wolves forward Niall Ennis needs his own knee operation.Southend will have to do without forward Nile Ranger as he is currently subject to a 7pm curfew following his release from prison after pleading guilty to online banking fraud.Midfielder Michael Kightly is a doubt after suffering a hamstring problem in Saturday's defeat at Charlton.Defender John White scored at The Valley and came through 90 minutes, but he has been carrying a groin problem.Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is closing in on a return following a hamstring problem, while centre-backs Rob Kiernan (knee) and Michael Turner (hamstring) continue their recoveries. Ben Coker is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker