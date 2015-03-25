 
Shrewsbury V Southend at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 03:00
Carlton Morris could make Shrewsbury return

Sky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury could welcome back Carlton Morris against Southend.

The Norwich loanee missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Wigan - which took Town top - with a hamstring problem, but could return.

Defender James Bolton serves the final game of his three-match ban after his dismissal in last month's EFL Trophy win at Coventry.

Boss Paul Hurst is also without midfielder Bryn Morris, who is recovering from knee surgery, while on-loan Wolves forward Niall Ennis needs his own knee operation.

Southend will have to do without forward Nile Ranger as he is currently subject to a 7pm curfew following his release from prison after pleading guilty to online banking fraud.

Midfielder Michael Kightly is a doubt after suffering a hamstring problem in Saturday's defeat at Charlton.

Defender John White scored at The Valley and came through 90 minutes, but he has been carrying a groin problem.

Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is closing in on a return following a hamstring problem, while centre-backs Rob Kiernan (knee) and Michael Turner (hamstring) continue their recoveries. Ben Coker is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.

