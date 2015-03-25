Shrewsbury V Rochdale at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Bryn Morris misses out for ShrewsburyShrewsbury must again do without Bryn Morris for the visit of Rochdale.Louis Dodds came into the side for the win at AFC Wimbledon after it was confirmed midfielder Morris was set for around six weeks of recovery due to a knee injury.Forward Niall Ennis made his league debut as a late substitute against the Dons following the 18-year-old's loan move from Wolves, having started in the Carabao Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest.Defender Joe Riley has returned to training ahead of schedule after suffering ankle ligament damage in the final game of last season, but is still not in contention.Rochdale boss Keith Hill is searching for his first league win of the season but will remain without left-back Joe Bunney and goalkeeper Brendan Moore for the trip to New Meadow.Both players have been missing since pre-season, with Bunney still four to six weeks away from a return after sustaining medial knee ligament damage.Moore will be on the sidelines for a longer spell after he ruptured his ankle ligaments when falling awkwardly in training, with Josh Lillis continuing to deputise in his absence.Steven Davies is pushing for a starting place after impressing when he came on for captain Jamie Allen, who is a doubt, against Scunthorpe last week but Keith Keane is unavailable as he serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Source: PAR

