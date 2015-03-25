 
  1. Football
  2. Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury V Rochdale at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

18 August 2017 11:55
Bryn Morris misses out for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury must again do without Bryn Morris for the visit of Rochdale.

Louis Dodds came into the side for the win at AFC Wimbledon after it was confirmed midfielder Morris was set for around six weeks of recovery due to a knee injury.

Forward Niall Ennis made his league debut as a late substitute against the Dons following the 18-year-old's loan move from Wolves, having started in the Carabao Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Defender Joe Riley has returned to training ahead of schedule after suffering ankle ligament damage in the final game of last season, but is still not in contention.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill is searching for his first league win of the season but will remain without left-back Joe Bunney and goalkeeper Brendan Moore for the trip to New Meadow.

Both players have been missing since pre-season, with Bunney still four to six weeks away from a return after sustaining medial knee ligament damage.

Moore will be on the sidelines for a longer spell after he ruptured his ankle ligaments when falling awkwardly in training, with Josh Lillis continuing to deputise in his absence.

Steven Davies is pushing for a starting place after impressing when he came on for captain Jamie Allen, who is a doubt, against Scunthorpe last week but Keith Keane is unavailable as he serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Source: PAR

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.