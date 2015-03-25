Shrewsbury V Oldham at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Paul Hurst could make Shrewsbury changes for Oldham visitShrewsbury manager Paul Hurst must decide whether to freshen up his in-form side for the League One clash with Oldham.Hurst named an unchanged team from the Boxing Day draw with Wigan for Saturday's victory over Southend but the Shrews now face a third game in less than a week.Top scorer Stefan Payne was left out of the squad altogether at Roots Hall after three successive substitute appearances.Zak Jules (hamstring) and fellow defender Junior Brown (knee) remain unavailable.Loanees Kean Bryan and Jack Byrne are set to play their final games for Oldham.Bryan, borrowed from Manchester City, and Byrne, taken from Wigan, will return to their parent clubs after this game along with Eoin Doyle, who remains sidelined due to illness anyway.Doyle's situation may prevent him extending his stay from Preston and boss Richie Wellens has prioritised bringing back Bryan over Byrne.New signing Patrick McEleney officially becomes an Oldham player on January 1 but is unable to make his Latics debut until Saturday's trip to Charlton at the earliest.

Source: PAR

