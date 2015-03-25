Shrewsbury V Fleetwood Town at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Lenell John-Lewis pushing to start for Shrewsbury against FleetwoodShrewsbury could start Lenell John-Lewis for the visit of Fleetwood.The striker recently returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute so is pushing to start.Stefan Payne is similarly pushing to start after appearing as a substitute in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat of Bristol Rovers.Manager Paul Hurst is otherwise expected to make few changes to a winning and largely-fit team.Fleetwood will be without the suspended Cian Bolger for their trip to Shropshire.Defender Bolger is banned after collecting five yellow cards this season, with Fleetwood looking to build on their midweek draw against Scunthorpe.Elsewhere, there could be a start for Irish striker Conor McAleny, who returned as a substitute against Scunthorpe after recovering from injury.And Wes Burns is another player that Town boss Uwe Rosler might promote off the bench. Having had the red card overturned following his dismissal against Rochdale last weekend, Burns was in the matchday squad at Scunthorpe.

Source: PAR

