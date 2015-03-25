 
  1. Football
  2. Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury V Fleetwood Town at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 10:30
Lenell John-Lewis pushing to start for Shrewsbury against Fleetwood

Shrewsbury could start Lenell John-Lewis for the visit of Fleetwood.

The striker recently returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute so is pushing to start.

Stefan Payne is similarly pushing to start after appearing as a substitute in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat of Bristol Rovers.

Manager Paul Hurst is otherwise expected to make few changes to a winning and largely-fit team.

Fleetwood will be without the suspended Cian Bolger for their trip to Shropshire.

Defender Bolger is banned after collecting five yellow cards this season, with Fleetwood looking to build on their midweek draw against Scunthorpe.

Elsewhere, there could be a start for Irish striker Conor McAleny, who returned as a substitute against Scunthorpe after recovering from injury.

And Wes Burns is another player that Town boss Uwe Rosler might promote off the bench. Having had the red card overturned following his dismissal against Rochdale last weekend, Burns was in the matchday squad at Scunthorpe.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the