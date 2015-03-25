Shrewsbury V Bristol Rovers at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

No new concerns for Shrewsbury ahead of Bristol Rovers clashShrewsbury have no fresh injury worries as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against Bristol Rovers.Lenell John-Lewis came off the bench late on in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.John-Lewis missed almost the entirety of last season for Newport with a serious knee problem, but this latest injury, picked up in Town's EFL Trophy win over West Brom, has fortunately not proved major.The draw with Plymouth was the Shrews' second straight stalemate and dropped them down to second on goal difference, but they are still yet to taste defeat in 13 League One games this season.Rovers look set to be without leading scorer Billy Bodin once again for the trip to New Meadow.Bodin suffered a hamstring injury while scoring Rovers' opener in their 6-0 win at Northampton and was absent for Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Oxford.Tom Nichols has filled in for Bodin since the injury but, with the former Peterborough striker yet to score this season, Pirates manager Darrell Clarke could opt for Dom Telford, Stuart Sinclair or Byron Moore in his place.In defence, Ryan Sweeney, Lee Brown and Daniel Leadbitter are pushing for recalls but James Clarke remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

