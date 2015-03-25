Shrewsbury V Bradford at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Alex Rodman a doubt for Shrewsbury ahead of clash with BradfordAlex Rodman remains a doubt for Shrewsbury as they prepare to host fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford.The winger has been nursing an ankle problem for several weeks and missed the defeat at Bury in midweek but it is hoped he may be able to feature on Saturday.Shrews skipper Abu Ogogo is definitely unavailable as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.Defender Junior Brown is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in last month's win over Fleetwood.Bradford will be without goalkeeper Colin Doyle due to a knee injury.The Republic of Ireland international damaged medial knee ligaments in the midweek home defeat to Scunthorpe and will be sidelined for up to three months. Rouven Sattelmaier is expected to start in his absence on Saturday.Striker Alex Jones sustained an ankle injury in training and will be out for a month and defender Timothee Dieng will be monitored after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury.Boss Stuart McCall has no other major new injury or suspension concerns as the Bantams bid to avoid a third defeat in four league matches.

Source: PAR

