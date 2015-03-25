 
Shrewsbury V Blackpool at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

14 December 2017 07:14
Shrews boss Hurst could shuffle pack for Blackpool clash

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst is considering freshening up his side for the League One clash with Blackpool.

The Shrews are second in the table but their form has faltered recently following an outstanding start to the season.

Hurst's squad is small so his options are limited, but the manager believes that introducing one or two new faces could be beneficial.

"For me maybe it's an interesting time to look at the team and set-up. Do I need to consider changes and give one or two other people a chance?" he said.

Blackpool have been dealt a blow with the news Kyle Vassell has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury.,

The forward, who missed a month of action due to a similar issue earlier this season, was forced off 10 minutes into Saturday's loss to Rotherham and will miss the Seasiders' festive programme.

Ollie Turton (dead leg) is another that has been ruled out for a couple of weeks but fellow defender Curtis Tilt (hamstring) is back training and could be in the squad.

Mark Cullen (hamstring) is still a month away from returning and Jim McAlister (broken leg) is yet to feature this term after his lengthy lay-off.

