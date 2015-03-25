Shrewsbury V Blackburn at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

Shrewsbury sweating on Stefan Payne fitness ahead of visit of BlackburnSurprise Sky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury could have striker Stefan Payne fit after a facial injury.He was injured scoring in last week's 2-1 win at Oldham and forced off but may return.James Bolton is almost fit after a knee problem while Junior Brown is available after shaking off a knock to play at Oldham last week.Midfielder Bryn Morris (knee) is closing in on a return to training after not featuring since the opening day victory over Northampton.Blackburn are again checking on winger Craig Conway, who was forced off against Wimbledon last weekend just 33 minutes into his comeback from a hip injury.Conway had come back into the team for West Brom loanee Rekeem Harper, who also had a hip issue and could be out again.Their potential absences could offer an opportunity for summer signing Bradley Dack to stake his claim for a starting spot.Defensive trio Scott Wharton and Ryan Nyambe (both ankle) and Darragh Lenihan (foot) remain on the injury list.

Source: PAR

