 
  1. Football
  2. Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury V Aldershot at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

02 November 2017 12:27
It's a no-go for Ogogo

Shrewsbury will be without their banned skipper Abu Ogogo when they face Aldershot in the FA Cup.

The midfielder has collected five bookings this season after being cautioned in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Peterborough.

The loss ended Shrewsbury's unbeaten start to the season although they remain top of Sky Bet League One.

Defender Junior Brown is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in last month's win over Fleetwood.

Aldershot could again be without Fabien Robert and Shamir Fenelon.

Both players missed last weekend's loss to Barrow through injury, while Bobby-Joe Taylor and Nick Arnold (both knee) remain sidelined.

Boss Gary Waddock must decide whether to stick with Mark Smith in goal after giving him his first start of the season against Barrow and dropping Jake Cole to the bench.

Robert was one of three players to extend his loan spell with the Shots this week, along with Ipswich duo George Fowler and Adam McDonnell.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as