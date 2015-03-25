Shrewsbury V Aldershot at Greenhous Meadow Stadium : Match Preview

It's a no-go for OgogoShrewsbury will be without their banned skipper Abu Ogogo when they face Aldershot in the FA Cup.The midfielder has collected five bookings this season after being cautioned in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Peterborough.The loss ended Shrewsbury's unbeaten start to the season although they remain top of Sky Bet League One.Defender Junior Brown is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in last month's win over Fleetwood.Aldershot could again be without Fabien Robert and Shamir Fenelon.Both players missed last weekend's loss to Barrow through injury, while Bobby-Joe Taylor and Nick Arnold (both knee) remain sidelined.Boss Gary Waddock must decide whether to stick with Mark Smith in goal after giving him his first start of the season against Barrow and dropping Jake Cole to the bench.Robert was one of three players to extend his loan spell with the Shots this week, along with Ipswich duo George Fowler and Adam McDonnell.

Source: PAR

