Shrewsbury 1-0 Blackpool - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Shrewsbury claim hard-fought win over BlackpoolJon Nolan's goal early in the second half proved enough to give Shrewsbury a hard-earned 1-0 win against Blackpool.The midfielder's 54th minute effort kept Paul Hurst's side flying high in second place in the Sky Bet League One table.Shrewsbury started brightly in a first half of few chances at either end, with winger Alex Rodman's early shot deflected wide of the near post before Nolan, set up by James Bolton, fired over the bar from 25 yards.Blackpool also found clear opportunities hard to come by although the lively Viv Solomon-Otabor went close, firing wide after a strong run from the halfway line.The visitors went close just after the restart but Nathan Delfouneso, having been played in by Sean Longstaff's pass, drilled wide of the near post.Shrewsbury made the breakthrough nine minutes into the second half when midfielder Nolan ran at the Blackpool defence and fired home a low shot from 20 yards.Sub Armand Gnanduillet headed a near post corner wide as Blackpool chased an equaliser while at the other end Bolton nodded Shaun Whalley's corner wide as Shrewsbury added three more points to their tally.

Source: PA

