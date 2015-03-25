 
Shinji Kagawa joins Common Goal movement

26 October 2017 12:57

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has joined Juan Mata’s Common Goal project.

Momentum is building around the initiative that sees players pledge at least 1% of their wages to football charities across the world.

Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels and Swansea’s Alfie Mawson last week became the first English players to commit to the cause, with Borussia Dortmund and Japan midfielder Kagawa now following suit.

“I’m really excited to announce to you today that I’ve joined Juan Mata on the Common Goal team,” Kagawa said after becoming the first from Asia to commit to the project.

“Football has given me so many opportunities in life and now I want to play my role in supporting others through the game.

“Common Goal is quickly growing around the world and I’m proud to help lead the movement forward in Japan.”

Mata, a former team-mate at Old Trafford, said: “I know first-hand that Shinji is a special footballer and a brilliant person. It’s a great pleasure for me to welcome him to the team today.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

