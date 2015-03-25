Sheff Wed V Wolverhampton at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal will serve a touchline ban in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Wolves.
Carvalhal received the suspension and a B#3,000 fine for his dismissal against Hull earlier in the month.
Wednesday pair Jack Hunt and Steven Fletcher are both hoping to recover from minor injury problems after missing the 3-1 defeat by Norwich.
Centre-half Tom Lees remains unavailable and will miss the Christmas fixture schedule following recent groin surgery.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo must decide whether to freshen up his team following last weekend's frustrating home goalless draw against strugglers Sunderland, which ended a run of six straight Championship wins.
Ruben Neves returned from suspension to retake his place in midfield, with Alfred N'Diaye having to settle for a place back on the bench.
Portuguese playmaker Helder Costa is another in contention as Wolves look to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is recovering from ankle surgery, while goalkeeper Carl Ikeme continues his battle against leukaemia.
Source: PAR