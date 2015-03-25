Sheff Wed V Sunderland at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sam Hutchinson misses out for Sheffield Wednesday against SunderlandSheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Sam Hutchinson for the home game against Sunderland.Hutchinson was forced off early on in Saturday's home draw against QPR due to a knee problem, but is expected to be back in training soon.The Owls also have injury doubts over defender Glenn Loovens (back), also withdrawn at the weekend, and striker Steven Fletcher (knee). Both players will be assessed.Midfielder Kieron Lee is making steady progress in his bid for full fitness following a hip injury as the Owls chase their first league win of the season.Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.He restored Billy Jones, Lamine Kone, Lee Cattermole and James Vaughan to the starting line-up for Sunday's 3-1 victory at Norwich and is unlikely to make wholesale changes.Full-back Bryan Oviedo is closing in on a return from a calf problem, while midfielder Jack Rodwell is approaching full fitness after suffering a setback in pre-season.However, teenage striker Josh Maja has consulted a specialist over his niggling knee problem and long-term absentees Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (both also knee) are not expected back until after the international break.

Source: PAR

