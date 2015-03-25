 
  1. Football
  2. Sheffield Wednesday

Sheff Wed V Sunderland at Hillsborough : Match Preview

15 August 2017 03:40
Sam Hutchinson misses out for Sheffield Wednesday against Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Sam Hutchinson for the home game against Sunderland.

Hutchinson was forced off early on in Saturday's home draw against QPR due to a knee problem, but is expected to be back in training soon.

The Owls also have injury doubts over defender Glenn Loovens (back), also withdrawn at the weekend, and striker Steven Fletcher (knee). Both players will be assessed.

Midfielder Kieron Lee is making steady progress in his bid for full fitness following a hip injury as the Owls chase their first league win of the season.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

He restored Billy Jones, Lamine Kone, Lee Cattermole and James Vaughan to the starting line-up for Sunday's 3-1 victory at Norwich and is unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Full-back Bryan Oviedo is closing in on a return from a calf problem, while midfielder Jack Rodwell is approaching full fitness after suffering a setback in pre-season.

However, teenage striker Josh Maja has consulted a specialist over his niggling knee problem and long-term absentees Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (both also knee) are not expected back until after the international break.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.