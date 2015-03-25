Sheff Wed V Sheff Utd at Hillsborough : Match Preview

Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi set to return for Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday pair Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi could both return to contention for Sunday's derby clash against city rivals Sheffield United.Hutchinson has missed the last seven games due to a knee problem and fellow midfielder Abdi has been sidelined since the end of August with knee and abductor injuries.Skipper Glenn Loovens has returned to training following a hip injury but it remains to be seen whether Sunday will come too soon for the central defender.Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) and midfielder George Boyd (shoulder) are both recovering from surgery.Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder refused to divulge any team news ahead of his side's trip along the A61.Wilder has not been able to hide the fact that he is in the midst of a striking crisis which saw Billy Sharp, Clayton Donaldson, Leon Clarke, James Hanson and Caolan Lavery miss the 1-0 defeat to Norwich through injury.The latter two are definitely out again, but if Sharp, Donaldson and Clarke are absent, it means Ched Evans is the only recognised striker for the Blades - and even he needs knee surgery.The Blades will be able to call on midfielder Paul Coutts after no further action was taken against him by the Football Association following an off-the-ball incident in the game with Norwich.

Source: PAR

